Somebody Throw The Damn Towel: Cardinals Score 29 Runs On Nationals

Today’s story was supposed to Albert Pujols making his return with the St. Louis Cardinals but it turned out a final score of 29-8 over the Washington Nationals rained on his parade. A total beatdown that’s got to have Cardinals hitters feeling good about opening day in a week or so.

Talk about a welcoming party for the machine?

Albert's back & we scored 2⃣9⃣ runs pic.twitter.com/RaoESI63Tp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

Here’s a total recap of the scoring avalanche earlier today:

Today's game wasn't on TV so please enjoy this video recap of our 29 runs. pic.twitter.com/Q6LLVEYLFC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

Tough way to find out Anibal Sanchez is still pitching by surrendering 10 runs in just four innings of work. And poor Cade Cavalli gave up another ten, mostly in the eight inning that’s got to sting. Just not his day.

Even Albert Pujols got his first knock out the way in Cardinal red. Man, this looks right:

Albert Pujols loves smashing baseballs! pic.twitter.com/z0LTuZe48b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

Are the Cardinals a realistic pick to come out the NL Central as champs? Or will the Milwaukee Brewers prove to be a thorn in their sides? Spring training usually isn’t an indication of much, but if it were, the Cardinals would be feeling awfully good about themselves after today’s tail-kicking.