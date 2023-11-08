Some Confident Autograph Seekers Are Still Asking Jeanie Buss To Sign Her Issue Of Playboy

Videos by OutKick

Autograph seekers, man. They’re a rare breed. They do whatever it takes to get a signature on a dog-eared copy of Playboy even if it means shoving it under Jeanie Buss’ nose.

In a recent interview for the show In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the Lakers owner talked about posing for Playboy and appearing in the magazine’s May 1995 issue.

In the interview, Buss talked about how she spoke to former Playmate of the Year Patti McGuire, the wife of pro tennis player Jimmy Connors. McGuire told Buss that working with the Playboy folks was a great experience, but issued a word of caution.

“And (McGuire) goes, ‘But always be prepared: wherever you are, someone is going to approach you with the magazine to sign it.”

I get that this is how the autograph game works, but I couldn’t do this. I’ve always felt my nerve going up to anyone and asking for an autograph. It felt invasive to me, and that was if I was asking someone eating their dinner to sign a napkin or a baseball card.

Asking Jeanie Buss to sign a nude photo of herself? I’m just not sure I’d have the confidence to do it.

However, I envy the guys who do. Especially the ones who send a self-addressed stamped envelope. What a move.

Jeannie Buss Still Signs A Lot Of Playboys

Buss said that thanks to the internet, a lot of people still try to get her to sign the photos.

“When you pose, you accept that that’s part of the program,” Buss said. “Except the internet has made it that I literally, probably receive five to 10 requests a week where people have printed the pictures and asked me to sign them and they send a postage-paid envelope for me to send it back.”

Again, that’s just a classy move to send the stamped envelope.

While this sounds annoying and like it would mean being contacted by some “interesting characters,” but Buss said she always signs the photos.

“I always sign them because I don’t regret taking the pictures. It’s a little bit like, ‘Wow, it really doesn’t ever go away.’”

But, the idea that the pictures are kind of legendary,” Buss said with a laugh.

I’ll bet at least one of you just considered digging around your house for a May ’95 Playboy for Jeanie to sign. If you do, just remember to the stamped envelope.

Again, that’s just classy.

