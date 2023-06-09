Solid Starters Can Lead To Under

Videos by OutKick

Marlins vs. White Sox, 8:10 ET

Another day, another moment where I put out two plays and go 1-1. If you want to be technical, I actually put out three plays and went 1-1-1. It has been an interesting stretch where I’m getting decent looks but having some pretty tough luck. For example yesterday, the Astros were leading 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. The final score of the game was 3-2 Blue Jays. They scored all three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and, of course, I played them through five innings. Let’s get some better luck today in the game between the Marlins and White Sox.

The baseball season is all about performing up to or below expectations. Even the top-tier teams like the Dodgers, Braves, and Astros, have expectations of fans, but they either meet or don’t meet them. The Marlins are exceeding expectations currently with a record that is seven games above .500. This is a team that seems like they were trying to lose at the beginning of the year. They have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. We’ve seen this story from the franchise before though. Eury Perez is one of the reasons that the Marlins are so successful this year. He’s been solid in his five starts this season. He hasn’t allowed a run over his past 10 innings either. This will be just his third road start of the season and sixth start overall so there isn’t much data to go on, but the guy has good stuff. He has been solid the first two times through the lineup as well.

Miami has played much better than expected this season. The same cannot be said for the White Sox. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The White Sox are on the opposite end of the spectrum, at least for me. I was sitting here thinking they’d be one of the better teams in baseball after a bad year last season. Not much has changed for them as they continue to underperform. It isn’t just one aspect they are sucking in either, they aren’t hitting very well, and their pitching hasn’t been as good as it once was. Dylan Cease is taking the ball today and he is one of the biggest underperformers on the team. There is some reason for optimism though as last season he was craptastic in May but improved after that. This season he was pretty poor in May as well with three starts of allowing four or more earned runs. He has been pretty dominant against the three hitters that he’s faced multiple times on the Marlins squad.

I’m going to take the under for this game. I think Perez is actually a solid pitcher and will probably confuse the White Sox hitters for at least the first two times through the lineup. I am hopeful that Dylan Cease can return to normal form and pitch well enough to hold the Marlins at bay for a while. Back under 8 for the game.

