Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable As Infamous Drug Kingpin In ‘Griselda’ Trailer

The trailer for “Griselda” with Sofia Vergara is here, and it’s glorious.

The famous actress will play legendary drug kingpin Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series. For those of you might not know, Blanco was one of the most powerful drug kingpins in the history of the world.

She moved cocaine like the American military moves weapons into war zones. She ruled with an iron fist, built an incredible empire, printed money and became known as the “Cocaine Godmother” and the “Black Widow.”

That’s about as much as I can say without diving deep into spoiler territory. You know we don’t like to spoil things here at OutKick.

Now, her story is being turned into a six-part series from Netflix with Vergara leading the way. Judging from the preview released Thursday, viewers are in for an absolutely insane ride.

Give it a watch below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone who says this series doesn’t look awesome simply doesn’t know great entertainment when they see it. It looks awesome. Granted, I love stories about drug cartels, organized crime and anything related.

Did anyone else get a “Medellín” vibes from “Entourage“? I sure did. It’s almost like “Griselda” is what “Medellín” with Vinny Chase and Billy Walsh was supposed to be. It’s also a bit ironic because Vergara was in that story arc of the HBO series.

No matter how you slice it, “Griselda” looks like it’s going to be must-watch TV. I can’t wait to dive into the life of Griselda Blanco.

Again, this woman moved serious cocaine. She was a serious problem for the drug issue in America, and yet, most people in America have ever heard of her. That will change with the new Netflix series. Her ruthlessness will be on full display for viewers.

Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in “Griselda” on Netflix. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

You can catch “Griselda” starting January 25 on Netflix. You don’t even need to say anything else to sell me. I’m all in, and we’ll definitely have a full review here at OutKick.