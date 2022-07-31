Social Media Reacts To Bill Russell’s Death

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, died Sunday.

The legendary Boston Celtics star big man —who won 11 championships and five league MVP awards — died at the age of 88.

Bill Russell won a record 11 NBA championships and earned five MVP awards. He is one of only four players to be named to all four NBA anniversary teams (25th, 35th, 50th and 75th).



More on his extraordinary career ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YWShOei3Mo

Russell will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes in American history.

He was the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, two-time NCAA champion, Olympic gold medalist, just to start.

Bill Russell (6) of the Boston Celtics shoots a layup against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1966 season NBA game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Many individuals have taken to social media to share condolences, impactful memories and moment in the wake of Russell’s passing. This story will be updated.

Bill Russell’s greatest rival was Wilt Chamberlain.

ESPN Stats & Info tweeted that while “The Big Dipper” was the more accomplished individual player, Russell’s Celtics got the better of Chamberlain in the playoffs all but once, including 3-0 in the NBA Finals.

Wilt Chamberlain (13) of the Philadelphia 76ers rebounds against Bill Russell (6) of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1967 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Russell was a 5-time NBA MVP, to Wilt’s 4.

Russell dribbles the length of the court and jumps OVER a defender on the layup.

Bill Russell dribbles the length of the court and jumps OVER a defender on the layup.



pic.twitter.com/EjKIQgHwJw

What about the one time Russell flipped off Charles Barkley, because … why not?

that one time Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley just because pic.twitter.com/JO7iCm4og2

Bill Russell loved flipping everyone the bird apparently… Vince Carter was hit and Vlade Divac loved it 😂



pic.twitter.com/KXR3vyBJOd

“Legends are forever,” the Chicago Bulls tweeted. “RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game.”

Legends are forever.



RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT

This story will be updated. Check back with OutKick.