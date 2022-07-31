Social Media Reacts To Bill Russell’s Death

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, died Sunday.
The legendary Boston Celtics star big man —who won 11 championships and five league MVP awards — died at the age of 88.
Russell will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes in American history.
He was the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, two-time NCAA champion, Olympic gold medalist, just to start.
Bill Russell’s greatest rival was Wilt Chamberlain.
ESPN Stats & Info tweeted that while “The Big Dipper” was the more accomplished individual player, Russell’s Celtics got the better of Chamberlain in the playoffs all but once, including 3-0 in the NBA Finals.
Russell was a 5-time NBA MVP, to Wilt’s 4.
Russell dribbles the length of the court and jumps OVER a defender on the layup.
What about the one time Russell flipped off Charles Barkley, because … why not?
“Legends are forever,” the Chicago Bulls tweeted. “RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game.”
THE Greatest Boston Celtic Bill Russell