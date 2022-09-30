Social Media Reacts To Bengals’ Black and White Uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals went full Siegfried and Roy on Thursday night, wearing their white-and-black Color Rush uniforms against the Miami Dolphins.

With the team’s typical orange and black look wearing thin on fans, the White Bengal look was more than a welcomed sight …

The White Bengals uniforms lived up to the hype — Football (@BostonConnr) September 30, 2022

Reactions have been overwhelmingly in favor of the new look, with some football fans calling for the team to make this their permanent colorway.

Cincinnati’s swagger seems to be paying dividends. The Bengals head into the second quarter with a 7-3 lead and an early pick on Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Joe Mixon punches it into the endzone



Bengals strike first 🐅



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/UnHgoG9AtU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2022

Here’s Twitter’s reaction to the Bengals’ uniforms:

The Bengals are wearing all white uniforms tonight. I hope they can rush for 465 yards like we did against Washington when we wore the storm troopers for the first time. pic.twitter.com/C9KhAgDx4u — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 29, 2022

Oh wow these all white Bengals uniforms are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pN5NhXAkKW — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) September 29, 2022

Bengals uniform go stupid hard 🔥🔥 — Steelers 1-2 (@basegodangel) September 30, 2022

How the Bengals don’t beat teams by a minimum 145 points in these uniforms is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/ZAWhYK5syq — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 29, 2022

the Bengals' alternate uniforms are so good that my initial reaction is to be mad they haven't been able to wear them in the past — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 30, 2022

There's approximately a 0.01% chance the Dolphins win on Thursday.



And it's totally due to the Bengals' ICEY uniforms pic.twitter.com/Ke1dEwwpha — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) September 27, 2022

Bengals Uniforms vs the rest of the league pic.twitter.com/XZFJLG5xl8 — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) September 30, 2022

It's hard to remember a game is on Prime. These Bengal uniforms are low key🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Spicy Nurse 🌶🔥🌶🔥:IdontargueIblock! (@nightnurse38) September 30, 2022

These uniforms are out of control. Bengals by a million. pic.twitter.com/9g2zVrxzl2 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) September 29, 2022

The @Bengals feeling Godly huh?? 🔥🔥🔥 these all white uniforms are lit pic.twitter.com/SZ0qJ1iYKf — DoobieDo (@DoobieDo22) September 30, 2022