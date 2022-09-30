Social Media Reacts To Bengals’ Black and White Uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals went full Siegfried and Roy on Thursday night, wearing their white-and-black Color Rush uniforms against the Miami Dolphins.
With the team’s typical orange and black look wearing thin on fans, the White Bengal look was more than a welcomed sight …
Reactions have been overwhelmingly in favor of the new look, with some football fans calling for the team to make this their permanent colorway.
Cincinnati’s swagger seems to be paying dividends. The Bengals head into the second quarter with a 7-3 lead and an early pick on Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Here’s Twitter’s reaction to the Bengals’ uniforms:
