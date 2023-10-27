Social Media Lets TNF Know That Josh Allen Definitely Did Not Say ‘Taylor Swift’ On Audible Call

Videos by OutKick

The NFL and its broadcast partners have seized on every chance to show their shameless love for Taylor Swift. But on Thursday Night Football, the T-Swift lovefest may have finally jumped the shark.

In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the “NFL on Prime Video” X account posted a clip of Bills quarterback Josh Allen going to an audible. It was not the best of posts.

"TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT"



Josh Allen with a swift audible.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/qh6q9sJSuP — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 27, 2023

You’d only need to listen to this clip twice to realize Allen wasn’t even sort of referencing the pop star. The quarterback said “J.R. Smith,” as in, the former NBA champion. He even later used a “LeBron James” audible, so there’s clearly a theme here.

But whoever is running the TNF X account was too eager to write Taylor’s name in the blank space of that post.

Roughly one minute after the original tweet, the account’s manager must have realized their mistake. In an effort to save face, they turned the clip into a poll, asking fans to share what they thought Allen actually said.

What are you hearing? — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 27, 2023

The majority of people responding actually heard Allen correctly. And boy, did social media let TNF have it.

Cavs fans everywhere trying to explain to y’all he said JR Smith but whatever pic.twitter.com/wmmIpsoWX0 — Connor (@FlyOhioAviation) October 27, 2023

He very clearly said JR smith lol — Raphaël Ambrosius Costeau (@freshsto) October 27, 2023

Can’t believe this was posted — vanessahudgens (@washedwulf) October 27, 2023

Jr smith clearly media will do anything to bring up Taylor now crazy — 💪🏽💫☔️forever jets forever knicks forever yankee (@beliveintheglo) October 27, 2023

That’s JR smith bitch! — Shane Griffin (@Shane_Griff13) October 27, 2023

100% JR Smith… y'all are doing anything to hype up Taylor swift — tom harper (@Tom4rdd) October 27, 2023

At the time of publishing, 81.2 percent of people voted for the “J.R. Smith” option. The other 18.8 percent are either Swifties, ignorant, hard of hearing…or maybe all three.

When you’re literally putting words in people’s mouth, you know the NFL’s obsession with Taylor Swift has officially gone too far.