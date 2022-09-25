Social Media Influencer Tells Story Of How She Slept With Her Dad’s Best Man At Wedding

Love is often found in unexpected places. The same could be said about one night stands.

Social media influencer Stella Barey has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and over 601,000 on TikTok. She also has a story about finding a one night stand in an unexpected place.

Stella says that she hooked up with her dad’s best man at the wedding. Now one night stands at weddings aren’t all that rare, but it’s probably a safe bet that the daughter of the groom hooking up with his best man is.

TikTok/Stella Barey

According to the 23-year-old, she and the best man – who she instantly found attractive – were making eye contact throughout the ceremony. She said, “I knew my dad’s best man was Swedish, but I didn’t know he was so hot.”

“During the wedding, I’m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me.”

“We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us, because he is so attractive,” she continued. “I just kept writing it off.”

Who Doesn’t Love A Good Wedding Story?

Stella says she was invited back to his Airbnb during the reception. Later that night she hooked up with her dad’s best friend while her best friend was asleep next to her.

“I wake up the next morning next to my dad’s best man and my friend. Obviously that night, we did stuff, with my friend sleeping right next to me,” she said.

After the wedding Stella returned to Los Angeles and the best man eventually made his way back to Sweden. She says the two ended up exchanging a few text messages but went their separate ways.

Everyone knows what happens at a wedding, stays at a wedding. Unless, of course, you hookup with the groom’s daughter – who happens to have a large social media following. All bets are off at that point.