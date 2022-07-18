Social Media Giant Lena The Plug Says She’s Been Declared ‘Too Hot For Daycare’ By Jealous Moms

Ladies, are we really going to do this again? Enough of this nonsense where you give “death stares” to OnlyFans stars at daycare or kicking kids off sports teams because mom has an OnlyFans career.

The latest drama surrounds OnlyFans star/adult podcaster/entertainer Lena Nersesian, who goes by Lena the Plug on all your favorite adult channels. The 31-year-old mom says the fellow moms at the daycare her child attends have declared that she is “too hot for daycare” and totally disapprove of her career.

“I think some of these moms think I’m going to strip and start having sex with their husbands right there if they don’t watch my every move,” Nersesian said in an interview with JamPrime.com. “In their minds, I’m some kind of perverted sexual beast that wants to sleep with anything that moves.”

Lena promises she’s just a typical mom who makes a few bucks posting content. The other moms have nothing to worry about.

“I’m not a homewrecker; I’m a successful blogger, entrepreneur and businesswoman who has built my brand up from nothing,” Nersesian added. “My fiancé is just as successful and we have respect for ourselves and others, regardless of what some people may think.”

Lena — 1.6 million YouTube fans, 700k-plus Instagram fans, 2.8 million TikTok fans — says she has better things to do like make dinner, taking day trips and going to the movies and your husbands aren’t on that list.

And let me tell you, since I’m a Big J blogger who investigates these type of things, I can assure you that Lena the Plug does most of her work with the fiancé and other ladies who dabble in porn. She’s a busy lady who is out to make money and taking time out of her busy day to get in the sack with your husband isn’t on the to-do list.

And if you have a problem with her lifestyle in general, too bad. It’s paying the bills.

“It may not be to everyone’s taste but I love it and it makes me feel sexy and fulfilled. It also puts a roof over my family and food on the table,” she told Jam Prime. “If that is not freedom and progression for women, then I don’t know what is.”

I have news for Lena, things won’t get better when she starts going through the school drop-off and pickup lines. If she thinks the daycare drama is ridiculous, wait until she’s called out on the community Facebook page for not pulling up fast enough in the line. She’s in for a big shock when the SUVs start blaring their horns beause she doesn’t perform a NASCAR-like pit stop fast enough.

Talk about drama. Buckle up, Lena. I could write a book on being berated for not being up to speed on the drop-off line and I’m just a fat blogger from Ohio. The angry moms are going to gang up on Lena in about 3-4 years. I’ll be right back here blogging about that drama.

Bank on it.