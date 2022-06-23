Soccer Legend Maradona Death Now A Homicide Trial in Argentina

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, died in 2020 of cardiac arrest. A judge in charge of the investigation has now charged 8 of his care givers with “simple homicide”. In Argentian law, simple homicide is a serious charge that accuses the care givers of taking a life with intent. A medical board was appointed to investigate his death and concluded in 2021 that his medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.”

MAR DEL PLATA, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 10: Diego Maradona, head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, gestures before a match between Aldosivi and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as part of Superliga 2019/20 at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on November 10, 2019 in Mar del Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Maradona struggled after his career with alcohol and drugs. 2 weeks before his death, his personal doctor and neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque, performed brain surgery on Maradona to remove a blood clot. Luque, his psychiatrist, psychologist, 2 other doctors and 2 nurses are among those charged.

Maradona was beloved in Argentina. The diminutive forward was magic on the ball. He led Argentina to World Cup glory, scoring magical goals like the one below that was tweeted out yesterday, 36 years to the day from this magical run.

36 years ago today:



Diego Maradona gets the ball in his own half, facing his own goal, with two markers on him.



The commentator can’t believe what happens next…



“GENIO! GENIO! GENIO!”pic.twitter.com/AFdl1Dcv5g — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) June 22, 2022

His most famous goal was in the Quarter Finals of the 1986 World Cup. The hand of God goal will forever be his legacy, and part of his legend.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 22: Argentina player Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score with his ‘Hand of God’ goal as England defenders Kenny Sansom (top) Gary Stevens (c) and Terry Fenwick look on during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final at the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Argentina went on to win the World Cup in 1986, beating West Germany in the Final.