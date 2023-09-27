So, 94% Of New Corporate Jobs Go To Non-Whites

Videos by OutKick

In July, we introduced the idea of excused racism, the presumption that society must discriminate against certain white people to reach racial impartiality.

One can find examples of excused racism across corporate America, the media, academia, and Washington.

Here’s the latest example:

A Bloomberg study revealed that 94% of new corporate jobs go to non-white employees. The trend started following, wait for it, the death of George Floyd in 2021.

“After Floyd’s murder, companies adopted several practices to help hire and retain underrepresented workers, including establishing leadership development programs and training managers in inclusive practices. They’re also getting better at identifying broader pools of job candidates, said Donald Knight, chief people officer at Greenhouse Software, which helps companies with equitable hiring practices,” writes Bloomberg.

White people make up 76% of the population, but just 6% of new hires.

Your whiteness disqualifies you from job openings and promotions. It’s called equity.

S&P 100 companie need not even review the applications of white people any longer. A recent update to the LinkedIn employment service allows recruiters to filter job candidates by race.

Corporations discriminate against white people for clout. They are incentivized financially to do so.

Executives receive bonuses based on “diversity hirings.” There are year-end quotas to meet.

“Spokespeople for Nike, Amazon and CVS declined to discuss the data but said they were committed to diversity and inclusion,” adds the report.

Companies are also beholden to a system called ESG, environmental, social, and corporate governance.

ESG assigns a company a score that firms like BlackRock use to determine how much they will invest in it. The “S” represents a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. ESG incentivizes corporations to prioritize skin color over competence in their hiring practices.

In 2017, the CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink described ESG as a means to “force behaviors.” The exclusion of white people in the hiring process is certainly a forced behavior.

“This takes place within the framework of civil rights law, but cultural and ideological pressure had a profound effect on behavior above and beyond any legal requirements,” said an astute Christopher F. Rufo.

Excused racism doesn’t steer society toward a place of racial impartiality. In fact, the idea has made us a more racist society, in which our skin colors define us.

When race is a person’s main identifying characteristic, a person has no true identity. Apparently, race is the only identifying characteristic that matters in the hiring process.