Snowboarder Jade Wada is going viral for wiping out in epic fashion.

Back in May 2022, she posted a video of herself carving up the slopes in a bikini, and thanks the New York Post, the video just recently caught fire and is going viral.

After displaying some of her skills on the slopes, she unfortunately fell hard and left her butt pretty scraped up. You can watch the pretty impressive video below.

Jade Wada appears to be an adrenaline junkie.

Wada, whose real name is Erica Wada, appears to love a jolt of electricity straight into her heart. A quick glance at her Instagram makes it clear she’s always chasing an adrenaline fix.

Her feed is a nonstop stream of snowboarding content with a few other things occasionally mixed in.

An old Jade Wada snowboarding video is going viral. (Credit: Instagram/Jade Wada)

Now, do we advise snowboarding in a bikini? That’s not really something we can endorse here at OutKick. One, it’s cold up on the slopes. Last time we checked, snow doesn’t hang around in hot temps. Generally speaking, you’re going to need some winter gear and a coat.

Two, you know what happens when you wipe out while wearing a bikini? You scrape up your butt or other parts of your body?

That’s a lesson Jade Wada learned firsthand when she got intimate with the snow.

Of course, all is fair in the content game. You’re not going to go viral for snowboarding all bundled. Carving up powder in a bikini will definitely move the needle. You might just need to be ready to pay a bit of a price along the way.