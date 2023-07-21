Snowboarding Coach Sues School For Firing Him After Expressing His Views On Trans Athletes

Videos by OutKick

Is it free speech for a high school snowboarding coach to say biological males have a physical advantage over biological female athletes?

We’re about to have a showdown in the courts because a devout Christian named David Bloch, who was fired from his job as the head coach of the Woodstock Union High School snowboarding team, has filed a federal lawsuit against the school for violating his freedom of speech.

A 31-page complaint was filed this week in federal court and contends that Bloch made his editorial take after overhearing his snowboarders talk about a biological male who was competing against biological females in a competition. In total, it’s alleged the conversation lasted three minutes.

“Bloch joined the conversation to comment that people express themselves differently and that there can be masculine women and feminine men,” the coach’s legal team asserts in the lawsuit.

“He also affirmed that as a matter of biology, males and females have different DNA, which causes males to develop differently from females and have different physical characteristics, and that those biological differences give males an advantage in athletic competitions,” the lawsuit states.

Is it harassment to express one’s opinion that biological males have a competitive advantage over biological females in athletics? A federal court will get to decide the case of David Bloch a Vermont snowboarding coach who was fired for expressing his opinion. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bloch was fired the next day. The school admitted at the time that it hadn’t yet finished an investigation into his comments, but he was canned. Gone.

The school said he’d violated the school’s harassment, hazing and bullying policy by questioning “the legitimacy and appropriateness of the student competing on the girls’ team to members” of the school’s snowboarding team.

And just like that, Bloch, who founded the school’s snowboarding program, was gone.

Roger Brooks, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing Bloch, warned OutKick in 2022 that the transgender hysteria would lead to multiple court cases, and ultimately, we’re going to see a Supreme Court decision in one or more of these cases.

“The law is not fast but within the next couple of years we’ll see a case about this issue in front of the Supreme Court,” Brooks said at the time.

Now we have a freedom of speech issue splintering off from the basic discussion of noting that biological males have a physical advantage over biological females.

Does the first amendment protect you for saying biological men have a physical advantage over biological females in athletic competition?

We’re about to find out.