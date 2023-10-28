Snow Way: Chiefs-Broncos Forecast Has 6-14 Inches For Possible First NFL Whiteout Of Season

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of year again: football weather! The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Broncos this weekend, and Denver is looking cold and snowy.

As of Saturday morning, the forecast calls for a high temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 13. And there’s a winter storm warning in effect in the Mile High City right up until kickoff.

Forecast for Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver calls for a high of 29 degrees, a low of 13, with 6-14 inches of snow, per the National Weather Service. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

While both teams are no strangers to cold weather games, the players are split on their feelings about them.

Broncos’ defensive lineman Jonathan Harris told The Denver Gazette he’s looking forward to the frigid temps.

“I actually like the cold,” said Harris, who grew up in a suburb of Chicago. “I don’t mind it. You sweat less being cold. But it doesn’t bother me. I’m used to it. I’ve been cold my whole life.”

(Mark Reis/Colorado Springs Gazette/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

But not everyone is so stoked. Denver wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is from Southlake, Texas, and he said he’s never played a game in which the temperature was lower than 40 degrees.

“I haven’t ever done it. First time,” Humphrey said. “I’m going to play football and not worry about it. Maybe I’ll put some Vaseline on and stand by the heater.'”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he’s less worried about the temperature than he is about the field conditions — a valid concern given that Denver is expecting ice and snow all weekend long. That’s a dangerous mix that could tear up the grass at Empower Field.

Broncos and Chiefs Set For Snowy Showdown

Regardless of weather, the 2-5 Broncos will have their work cut out for them against the defending Super Bowl champs.

In the last meeting between the AFC West rivals on Oct. 12, the Chiefs edged out the Broncos 19-8. Kansas City racked up 389 yards of offense and intercepted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson twice. The Chiefs are looking for their seventh-straight win.

(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And a little wintry mix doesn’t bother Patrick Mahomes at all.

In 2019, Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated in the snow against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, defeating them 23-3. The Texas-born quarterback had never really experienced winter storms before coming to Kansas City.

“Because I grew up in Texas, I only saw snow like… twice… growing up,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “So I just kind of got accustomed to it here in KC.”

Now, you might even call him a “snow game guy.” At least that’s what he calls himself.

On top of the 6-14 inches of snow accumulation, by the way, Fox Weather is reporting the winds will be ripping in Denver — with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph.

If the forecast stands, buckle up for a messy, low-scoring, run-heavy afternoon.

