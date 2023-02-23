Snow Day Madness: Michigan High School Students Go Wild When Day Off Is Announced At Basketball Game

Videos by OutKick

As a kid, there is absolutely nothing better than a snow day off from school.

So when Michigan high school students were informed that school would be cancelled the next day, they were pretty pumped.

That’s a lie. They went BERSERK when the superintendent informed them at the conclusion of a basketball game. The students stormed the court while sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch went NUTS with the play-by-play on the school’s HD4 network.

There’s no better way to inform the students of a snow day than at the end of a big boys basketball win. Way to go, Dr. Lusk!



Sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch with the call of the century on the live broadcast! 😂👏



Stay safe tomorrow, Hawkeyes! pic.twitter.com/azAiZbp57t — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) February 22, 2023

THE CALL HAS GONE VIRAL ACROSS SOCIAL MEDIA

I mean WHAT A CALL right there.

Move over Al Michaels, there’s a new “Do You Believe In… Snow Days?!” taking your spot above broadcast greatness.

Superintendent of Hamilton Community Schools Dr. Lusk walked up to the student section and informed them that they wouldn’t have to be at school the following day due to the inclement weather, which led to the chaotic scene.

The Hamilton Hawkeyes varsity team also had reason to cheer outside of the upcoming snow day. Their 57-45 victory advances them to a game on Friday where the winner will clinch the conference championship.

Hopefully all the energy spent celebrating the snow day doesn’t affect their game play!

What a crazy evening for the students of Hamilton after Dr. Lusk's snow day announcement at the boys basketball game.



HD4 MEDIA did an OUTSTANDING job capturing the moment with some help from HHS students. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/b7fsYZdznr — Hamilton Community Schools (@HamiltonSchools) February 22, 2023