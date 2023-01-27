Snoop Dogg’s Dressing Room ‘Must-Haves’ Resemble A Kindergartener’s Wish List

Videos by OutKick

When you’re Snoop Dogg-level famous, you can pretty much have anything you want. Even if it’s completely ridiculous.

Snoop appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th Anniversary Show Thursday, where the two dished about his first appearance on the show (back in 2003). Kimmel revealed that the rapper requested a very specific menu in his dressing room.

His list of needs?

chicken wings from either Hot Wings Cafe or Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

“any brand” of fruit punch

Country Time lemonade

Moët & Chandon champagne

Donald Duck brand orange juice

Snoop Dogg drinking what we can only assume to be the world’s largest glass of Donald Duck brand orange juice. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

But that was 20 years ago, and Kimmel said Snoop’s wish list has gotten longer over the past couple of decades. You know, as his palette is now much more refined.

Snoop’s dressing room now must have:

a small bag of “regular” Doritos

a small bag of “flavored” Doritos

a six-pack of cranberry juice

one gallon of Minute Maid fruit punch

one item labeled “IMPORTANT”: a bag of honey BBQ Fritos

For goodness’ sake, don’t forget the honey barbecue Fritos!

This menu was either written by a kindergartener or someone with the world’s most serious case of the munchies.

“You know you’re here for an hour, right?” Kimmel asked Snoop.

“You got to look at it like this, Jimmy, every opportunity to do a television show is like a shopping spree,” Snoop responded. “I get a chance to get some free groceries.”

Honestly, I can’t even blame him. Have you seen the price of food lately?