Snoop Dogg Turned Down Both Michael Jordan and $2 Million

Imagine being offered millions of dollars to perform at a Michael Jordan event and turning it down.

Crazy, right?

Not so, according to hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, who did exactly that when asked to DJ an event for His Airness. Despite having never previously met Jordan, and wanting to do so, Snoop passed on the pricey gig with no regrets.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was like $2 million to DJ for I think it was a Michael Jordan event,” Snoop told Jake Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. “I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him.”

When asked why he passed on the opportunity, Snoop told one of Paul’s cohosts it was a combination of his schedule and not wanting to meet MJ under those circumstances.

“I was doing some other shit. I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to (Jordan),” a smiling Snoop said.

He added: ” I never met Michael Jordan and I want to meet him on a different…I don’t want to meet him when I’m out there DJing. I want to meet him as a fan.”

A cohost acknowledged the reason given and then suggested they should meet “boss to boss.”

Snoop agreed. “As a fan, as a boss. It’s like, ‘Mike, I love you since North Carolina. I’m a big fan of yours. I love what you do. You’re one of the greatest to ever do it. Gimmie a couple of secrets on how you did this,'” said Snoop.

The “Gin and Juice” singer then continued imagining what he and MJ would discuss upon meeting for the first time. “‘ Can I get a picture with you, you wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real,'” added Snoop.

Since passing on the $2 million opportunity, any future meeting now seems like a pipe dream.

