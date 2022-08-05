Snickers Apologizes to China For Calling Taiwan a Country

The Snickers candy bar company apologized to China on Friday for calling Taiwan a country in a recent advertisement.

The backstory:

Mars Wrigley, the parent company of Snickers, released an ad that says the company would launch a new limited edition candy bar in the countries of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Acknowledging Taiwan as independent, thereby a country, irked the Chinese Communist Party.

The company quickly published an apology to say it would revise the language to no longer suggest Taiwan has any freedom from China.

“Mars Wrigley respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and conducts its business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations,” the company pathetically wrote.

So Snickers just sided with Beijing’s dubious claim that the island is its to control. Similarly, WWE superstar John Cena apologized to the Chinese Communist Party last summer for also calling Taiwan a “country.”

These groveling apologies show a willingness to bow to the CCP because it’s financially advantageous.

American celebrities and brands are apologizing for stating a fact, that Taiwan is a country, to ensure widespread distribution in the Chinese market.

Gotta keep those Snickers sales high in China.

Now, we await the candy bar-maker to lecture the country on social injustices. That’s how it works: bash America, lick the boots of China.

Pathetic. By the way, Snickers ranks among the most overrated candy bars, anyway.