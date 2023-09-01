Sneaky Good Picks To Draft In Fantasy Football

Videos by OutKick

We’re one week away from NFL football and some fantasy football leagues are still drafting.

Scheming for a fantasy draft has grown increasingly difficult as running backs — once the MVPs of fantasy football — decline in value, ceding the crown to wideouts as top fantasy producers.

Approaching a strategy in fantasy should come with the courage to draft high for a player you’re convinced is great.

After all, fantasy research often means squat in the heat of a live draft.

If you don’t have a clue about must-draft players this season, we’ve got some for you.

They’re guys you’ll want to secure to make others pinch themselves once you hit the ‘Draft’ button.

Quarterback

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

Banking on Justin Herbert or Russell Wilson in Sean Payton’s offense sounds tempting. You get to pick either one semi-late in the draft and stock up on RBs or WRs.

Skip the uncertainty and draft Joe Burrow in reasonable territory.

Burrows a no-nonsense suggestion, but the muted appeal he holds as a pure passer compared to dual-threat QBs could make him a sneaky grab.

Naturally, expect Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and possibly Lamar Jackson to be off the draft board at this point.

If Burrow appears in the third or fourth round, he’s a must-pick option over the skill players available.

Burrow is a consistent scorer, finishing as a top-five fantasy QB last season, and can make more of an impact than Jahmyr Gibbs or Deebo Samuel.

With an established receiving corps and potential bounce-back season for Joe Mixon — who’s very capable — Burrow and the Bengals offense should pop on most weeks.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The one caveat potential Burrow owners must fight past is the nagging calf issue that hindered Burrow in the offseason.

Take the pros over the cons with Burrow, and avoid feeling regret over Justin Herbert’s oft-injured receiving corps.

Reserve pick: Trevor Lawrence – Round(s) 5-6

Running Back

Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

RB1 quality in the fourth round? Dameon Pierce is a must-add.

In 13 games last season (as a rookie), Pierce rushed for 939 yards, adding five total touchdowns.

Pierce’s year ended prematurely due to injury but the second-year runner is looking to once again establish himself as the only valuable fantasy asset in the lowly Texans offense.

People may be sleeping on Pierce in favor of guys like Joe Mixon or Josh Jacobs. Don’t be surprised if Pierce way out-performs those names.

Simply put, if your strategy is to draft high-end WRs in the first couple of rounds, let Pierce be your first RB pick.

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 19: Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) carries the ball in the first quarter during the preseason NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans on August 19, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Other valued names: Isiah Pacheco, Samaje Perine, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert

Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver is the fantasy football position currently en vogue.

Justin Jefferson is the top projected pick of most draft boards and depth at the position has the highest value throughout the season.

Jacksonville is the undisputed rising team in the AFC. Led by Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence, the Jags offense will continue its success in the passing game, aided this year by newcomer Calvin Ridley.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks to Calvin Ridley #0 during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on August 03, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Last season, Jags WR Christian Kirk thrived in the slot. This year, Ridley provides speed and size on the edge for the Jags offense to open up success down the field for Trevor Lawrence.

Gone from the game for a year over a gambling violation, Ridley comes back a hungrier wideout than his first-round selection in 2018.

In 2020, Ridley tallied 1,374 receiving yards, sixth-most in the NFL.

Ridley has a great shot at bouncing back to WR1 status in Jacksonville and may only cost a fifth-round pick in fantasy.

Reserve Pick: DeVonta Smith – Round(s) 3-4

Other valued names: DeVonta Smith, Jordan Addison, Chris Godwin, George Pickens, Courtland Sutton

Tight End

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle was a fantasy winner during the postseason last year. His incredible chemistry with QB Brock Purdy propelled millions of fantasy teams to the championship stage or more — so it’s time to run it back.

Purdy and Kittle had Brady-Gronk levels of chemistry toward the end of last season. Now that the Niners are all in on Purdy, expect the offense to continue to lean on Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk over (sorry to mention him again) Deebo Samuel.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Kittle’s available in the sixth round, pounce on the pick.

Reserve Pick: Evan Engram – Round(s) 8-10

Good luck, fantasy managers.