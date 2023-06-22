SDSU And SMU ‘Acting Like’ PAC-12 Invites Are Imminent

Videos by OutKick

San Diego State and SMU are reportedly gearing up to make the jump to the PAC-12.

The west coast P5 conference is doing its best to stay above water as commissioner George Kliavkoff attempts to land a new media deal.

So far, no deal has been reached, and it’s unclear if there’s a deal to be made. There’s also serious concerns the Big 12 will try to poach PAC-12 programs.

The program that seems to be on the shakiest ground is Colorado. In an attempt to shore up any weakness, the PAC-12 has been looking at expansion options.

The PAC-12 is fighting to survive.

San Diego State and SMU are at the top of the list, but neither has received an invite just yet. However, both programs reportedly expect it soon.

“The Pac-12 has not extended a formal offer to San Diego State, per a member of the conference’s CEO Group. Nor has the Pac-12 officially offered SMU an invitation, I’m told. However, both universities are acting like they know an invitation is coming,” John Canzano reported (via SI.com).

A source tied to SMU told him, “If they expand, we’re in.”

Will San Diego State join the PAC-12? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

SDSU and SMU are logical expansion choices.

Adding the Aztecs and Mustangs are the two best options on the table for the PAC-12 if the decision is made to extend invites.

SDSU adds another California program and allows the conference to extend deep into Southern California. The Mustangs bring with them a massive market in Texas tied to Dallas.

That’s millions of new PAC-12 viewers and allows the conference to get a footprint in the Texas recruiting market. The PAC-12 simply isn’t going to be able poach any P5 programs.

That means the conference must look at G5 schools. SDSU and SMU make the most sense, and given the fact the choppy waters are starting to calm, it makes sense both programs would be preparing for invites.

Now, when might those invites come? That’s a question nobody outside of a very small number of people might know. They definitely wouldn’t come until there was some clarity on the media situation, which hasn’t happened yet.

Will SMU join the PAC-12? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The situation remains fluid, but adding SMU and SDSU is a smart move from the PAC-12. It’d be the smartest move fans have seen from the conference in a very long time.