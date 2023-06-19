PAC-12 Has Brutal Media Deal Outlook, Insider Claims

Videos by OutKick

The PAC-12 continues to tread water to stay alive amid no new media deal.

The west coast conference is fighting like an absolute dog to land a new media deal, and so far, nothing has been done.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz recently claimed a new deal would be done by the end of June. Well, that’s less than two weeks away, and there’s no sign at all that’s true. There’s not even a sign it’s close to being true.

Now, Andrew Marchand painted a very bleak and ominous outlook for George Kliavkoff and the PAC-12 with the clock winding down.

Is the PAC-12 in huge trouble?

“ESPN: unlikely. Amazon: unlikely. CBS: no. NBC/USA: no. Fox: no. Those are the biggest players. Then, you get into Apple. They’re a little bit of a wildcard,” Marchand recently said when breaking down the situation.

John Ourand pushed back a little claiming that ESPN might be out for a big payday, but not entirely out of the picture. Marchand responded he’d be “very surprised” if ESPN matched the Big 12’s media deal for the PAC-12.

The Big 12 reached a six year, $2.28 billion extension with the Big 12 in 2022.

WSU President Kirk Schulz said that the Pac-12 media rights deal should be finalized by the end of June.@AndrewMarchand & @Ourand_SBJ give an update as media negotiations continue 👀



🎧 https://t.co/afADTZ2oLn pic.twitter.com/3FxM14NYRZ — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) June 17, 2023

Things aren’t looking good.

Andrew Marchand is arguably the best media reporter in America when it comes to deals being put together. It’s hard to think of anyone who is more plugged in.

If he’s painting a picture this dark and ominous, there’s reason to believe that’s the reality of the situation.

The other reason to believe his report is accurate is because we’ve been doing this song and dance for months. PAC-12 officials have repeatedly expressed confidence a solid deal is on the way. Well, June is more than half over, and not only is no new deal done for the PAC-12, there’s nothing to indicate a deal is close to getting done.

Will teams leave the PAC-12? (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

If a deal doesn’t come together very soon, Colorado and other schools are absolutely going to start looking at other options and we all know what that means:

The Big 12 is going to come calling.

The longer this situation goes on without a resolution, the more likely it is programs jump ship. It hasn’t happened yet, but at this point, nothing can be ruled out.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. The PAC-12 better figure out its situation soon. If not, the conference will face some very tough options.