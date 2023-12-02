SMU Mustangs Honor New Orleans By Devouring Beignets In Uniform-Reveal Post

Videos by OutKick

The SMU Mustangs incorporated a staple element of New Orleans culture in their uniform-reveal post for today’s AAC title game.

At 4 p.m. EST, the Mustangs will face the Tulane Green Wave in a battle for the AAC crown. The game will take place in New Orleans, a city known for its delicious and distinct food culture. As such, an occasion like this demanded an ode to perhaps the most recognizable desert – the beignet.

For those of you who don’t know (which included me until about two minutes ago), a beignet is essentially a deep fried donut that’s covered in powdered sugar. If you just heard a deep rumbling noise, forgive me, that was my stomach.

Anyway, Mustangs players devoured these delectable pastries in a post that showed the threads they’ll wear for today. Because, of course, that’s what one does before heading to the bayou.

I don’t know which one I’d want more. A chance to play college football and win my conference, or a few beignet’s to wolf down.

Never, mind, this is an easy one. I’ll take the pastries all day. Football is too much effort and hassle.

Should the Mustangs upset the No. 22 Green Wave, they’ll have a solid chance at earning a bid to the Fiesta Bowl. They better hope for a convincing win, since undefeated Liberty remains a few spots ahead of them in the CFP rankings.

And they also better hope they don’t get a sugar crash from all those beignets.