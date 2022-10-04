SMU’s Football Team Hit With Bad News, Mustangs On The Brink Of Major Problems

Multiple SMU players reportedly plan on sitting out the rest of the season.

With the Mustangs sitting at 2-2, receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and safety Chace Cromartie plan on sitting out in order to preserve their redshirt and hit the transfer portal, according to On3 and The Dallas Morning News.

On3 also reported Isaiah Nwokobia and Jayleen Record are also likely done, but coaches told The Dallas Morning News the players hadn’t “communicated” their intentions yet.

In total, it sounds like there are at least four SMU players who have played their final snaps for the Mustangs and are headed to the portal after just five weeks into the 2022 season.

Multiple SMU players expected to transfer. Are the Mustangs in trouble? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The timing makes sense for SMU players looking to leave.

College football players are allowed to play in four games before burning a year of eligibility. With the portal allowing immediate eligibility once, if there was a time for players to make the decision, after the first four games is when it would be.

The Mustangs are far from impressive and that means players are starting to look at other options.

How many SMU players transfer? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Don’t be surprised if you see this becoming an increasingly popular trend. College athletes have more freedom now than ever before.

That means there’s a ton of roster movement. There are countless transfer portal examples to point to, and SMU is in the process of getting hammered.

Four SMU players expected to transfer. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Losing four players is a bad blow at this point in the season. The Mustangs lose a couple other guys who see the field, and their season is cooked.