Smokeshow Paige VanZant Is Headed To AEW

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is bringing her guns and her buns to a new arena. While you were sleeping, VanZant took to Twitter to announce that she was teaming with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and moving her game from the octagon to the ring.

“Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me,” tweeted VanZant. “PVZ TAKING OVER!!!!”

Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/OzPIZIGybh — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 10, 2022

Tony Khan, AEW’s president, actually announced the VanZant signing a few hours before the blonde bombshell confirmed it, tweeting: “It’s official! @paigevanzant is ALL ELITE!”

VanZant also appeared on Wednesday evening’s AEW live show, AEW Dynamite.

You don’t need to be a wrestling fan to appreciate VanZant’s skill set, however. When the 27-year-old OutKick Screencaps staple — who has a career 5-4 record in the UFC and 0-2 mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship — isn’t bloodying up opponents who fight back for real, she’s stealing the hearts and eyes of her more than three million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Per ESPN, AEW has a plan to begin training VanZant as a professional wrestler. Her training regime will obviously differ from what she’s done previously, though she should have no problem adapting to the physicality and conditioning. Aside from competing in mixed martial arts and bare knuckle fighting, VanZant also competed on Dancing with the Stars.

AEW has a pay-per-view event, “Double or Nothing,” scheduled for May 29th in Las Vegas, which would seem like a prime opportunity for VanZant to debut.

While waiting for “Double or Nothing,” we’ll just double down on her IG content. Poor us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

