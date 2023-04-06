Sloppy Dodgers Fans Get The 2023 Fan Fight Season Started At Dodger Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Now baseball IS OFFICIALLY BACK in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers might’ve officially started the 2023 season last week, but those of us who work in the online content business know that the real baseball action doesn’t start start until sloppy fans are throwing punches and wrestling fellow fans on a skating rink surface covered in spilled beer and spit.

Footage out of L.A. this week shows fans brawling like the Padres are in town and it’s the middle of a pennant chase. Let’s get to the action!

Baseball season is back at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/3D4MjJuzZ3 — Baseball Fight Club (@mlbfights) April 6, 2023

Now, those of you in rather peaceful baseball towns are probably wondering what in the world these people could be fighting over in April. Remember, these guys could’ve been old prison roommates. They could’ve been prison yard enemies. It could be gangs squaring off with each other.

It’s Los Angeles, you really never know what’s going to trigger these maniacs.

We’re talking about a ballpark where, on opening night, a fan ran on the field to propose to his girlfriend only to be pummeled by security.

The best news from this week’s fight is that nobody pulled a prison shank and rammed it into an opponent’s neck. Remember the Red Sox fan who was stabbed with an object believed to be a screwdriver while walking through Koreatown? These people in L.A. don’t mess around.

If you’re gonna fight at Dodger Stadium, it was a successful night if you don’t end up in critical condition.

You’ve been warned. Watch your ass this baseball season.