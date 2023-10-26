Slapping History Has Been Made: Sheena Bathory Becomes First Woman To Win Power Slap Match

Videos by OutKick

Did you tell me to make you a sandwich? Oh no you didn’t.

Guys, I need you to get a good look at Sheena Bathory, the woman who is being credited with making history this week as the first woman in the Power Slap league to knock out a fellow female. If you see this woman at a bar, I highly recommend being a gentleman, buy her a drink and refrain from any comments that would cause her to coldcock your ass into next week with a slap out of left field.

Let’s go to the tape to get a good look — from multiple angles — as the Hungarian Hammer (I made up that nickname…it sounded good) Bathory sends South African Christine Wolmarans, typically a mixed martial arts fighter, into some sort of trance on the canvas.

“I bet her dude makes the sandwiches,” one guy on Instagram commented after watching Bathory connect like she was hitting a filet mignon fastball out of the park at Wrigley.

Now the big news here is that Power Slap is owned by Dana White, which means you know the haters will want this banned and will bitch and complain about women slapping each other when I can go find 200 slapping videos from hoodrats slapping each other outside Austin, TX bars and they go to jail for their efforts.

Dana White said, hold up, how about I create a league where women can slap each other and GET PAID for their efforts? Sure, sometimes it gets ugly at these slap fights and a woman is left thinking it’s Sunday when it’s Wednesday, but that stuff happens in the Austin, TX hoochie fights, too.

In this case, there are medical experts at the event and a paycheck at the end of the performance.

THE POWER OF SHEENA BATHORY 🤯



[#PowerSlap5 | Tune in now LIVE & FREE on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/kuQtxeEo68 — Power Slap (@powerslapleague) October 26, 2023

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated was whining about how slap fighters were being paid as low as $2,000 to participate in matches. Uh, hey dummies, do you know how much the slap fighters on Worldstar HipHop videos are making?

Nothing. And they’re going to jail.

Dana’s team was at least nice enough to put Christine in a stretched limo during her time in Las Vegas.

Ladies, stop the street fighting. Become power slappers and get paid and treated like a queen by Dana.