Skydiver Found Dead On The Lawn Of Florida Home, Resident Gruesomely Describes Witnessing The Crash

A skydiver believed to have been parachuting by himself was found dead on the lawn of a home in Titusville, Fla., located just east of Orlando. A resident of the home described the scene in gruesome fashion claiming that the victim “bounced off the driveway.”

Officials on the scene identified the victim as 69-year-old Frederick Morello. According to Fox 35, Morello was found just before 12:30 PM on Oct. 7 outfitted in parachute attire and gear. The home was located adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark where multiple skydiving centers are located.

James Sconiers, who lives at the home where Morello was found, detailed what he saw while making it sound as if he witnessed the victim hit the ground in real-time.

“He hit the ground. Bounced off the driveway into their grass. Almost like a basketball that’s just how hard he hit the ground like someone bounced him up. It’s hard,” Sconiers explained.

Another nearby resident caught the incident on one of their security cameras with the video reportedly showing that the parachute had been deployed when Morello hit the Earth.

A neighbor told WESH that they didn’t approach the body in the lawn, but “saw some gruesome stuff” as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The New York Post reported that two skydivers who had taken off from the Dunn Airport were critically injured after an apparent parachute malfunction in 2020. Video of that particular accident showed the two men spiraling before hitting a tree and landing in a yard.