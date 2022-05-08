Sky Reporter Mixes Up NBA Lottery Pick Paolo Banchero With Patrick Mahomes

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle was interviewing the biggest names in sports present for the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Mother’s Day Sunday.

One major athlete that Brundle was running after for an interview was NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes — or so he thought.

Brundle actually ran up to former Duke Blue Devils forward and projected NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero, whom the reporter eventually figured out wasn’t the Chiefs quarterback after the awkward exchange.

WATCH:

This F1 interviewer thought Paolo Banchero was Patrick Mahomes and said whatever when he realized



Top 3 NBA draft pick pic.twitter.com/CfNnCDpahC — Myguyknowsaguy (@myguyknowsaguy) May 8, 2022

Brundle was hustling through the crowds at the Prix hunting down celebs, with his first question usually being who are you rather than making another errant guess.

The reporter chalked up the Banchero-Mahomes confusion to ‘misinformation,’ which should put him in prime consideration to join CNN+’s sports division. If it still existed.

Following Brundle throughout the broadcast was chaotic.

Thank goodness for British humour. Martin Brundle making the most of this cringe grid walk. #SkyF1 #martinbrundle #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/Y0W6Jea6U4 — Zach (@hughietheliger) May 8, 2022

DJ khaled and Martin Brundle – a combination I didn’t expect pic.twitter.com/VXlO5DNbBd — Hooran M. Khattak (@HooranKhattak) May 8, 2022

Martin Brundle's Grid Walk and a Grand Prix in the United States is always destined for a great moment.😂#F1 | #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/SCFlFGHxs3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 8, 2022

"We're gunna have to get quite pushy aren't we!"



Martin Brundle hyping himself up to try and speak to David Beckham 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bnIYlNtCM2 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 8, 2022

