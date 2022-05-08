Sky Reporter Mixes Up NBA Lottery Pick Paolo Banchero With Patrick Mahomes

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle was interviewing the biggest names in sports present for the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Mother’s Day Sunday.
One major athlete that Brundle was running after for an interview was NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes — or so he thought.
Brundle actually ran up to former Duke Blue Devils forward and projected NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero, whom the reporter eventually figured out wasn’t the Chiefs quarterback after the awkward exchange.
WATCH:
Brundle was hustling through the crowds at the Prix hunting down celebs, with his first question usually being who are you rather than making another errant guess.
The reporter chalked up the Banchero-Mahomes confusion to ‘misinformation,’ which should put him in prime consideration to join CNN+’s sports division. If it still existed.
Following Brundle throughout the broadcast was chaotic.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela