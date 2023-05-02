Skittles Twitter Account Rips On Boston Bruins

Videos by OutKick

It was a tough weekend for the Boston Bruins. So tough that even the Skittles Twitter account is kicking them while they’re down.

If you were unaware, the Boston Bruins had the greatest regular season in NHL history. They posted an absurd 65-12-5 record, good for 135 points.

However, after jumping to a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers, the Big Bad Bruins dropped three straight and were sent to the golf course way sooner than expected.

It’ll go down as one of the worst collapses in NHL history (not as bad as when they choked in 2010 and were eliminated by the Flyers after going up 3-0, but still bad).

Now, it’s even worse because candies are mocking them. Skittles — which, if you think about it, are really just fruity M&Ms — fired a shot across the bow Monday.

My weekend wasn't great but at least I didn't choke away a 3-1 playoff lead. Anyways taste the rainbow — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 1, 2023

Whoever was manning that Skittles Twitter account is definitely not a Bruins fan.

However, the tweet did catch the attention of some who at least give off the vibe of being Bruins fans, because they didn’t take too kindly to being dissed by Skittles.

unnecessary — leia (@kapurrizov) May 1, 2023

This is why your candy sucks — JoshJconn (@JoshConnolly69) May 1, 2023

On God I’ll never buy skittles again — max (@fnmax_) May 1, 2023

Don’t y’all still have titanium dioxide in your candy??👀 — Cormac (@cormaclovesyou) May 2, 2023

The metrics disagree with you — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 1, 2023

Skittles Certainly Rattled Some Cages

It appears that whoever is running this account is also a student of history and took a swing at the City of Boston’s storied past of dumping things they don’t like into the harbor.

Please stop throwing Skittles into Boston harbor. It was a joke — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 1, 2023

Now that’s how you put a liberal arts degree to some use.

The Bruins will need to ice their Skittles-induced burns while they look to retool and come back from such a massive disappointment.

That kind of bounceback is not only possible, but there’s a historical precedent for it happening (I’m a student of history too). Other teams that had record-setting regular seasons, only to come up short in the postseason, returned to hoist the Cup the following season.

The 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning both had 62 wins. That was the NHL record for most wins in a season until this year’s Bruins broke it this year.

However, both of those teams failed to win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final while the Bolts were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.

However, both returned to win the Cup twice in a row with the Red Wings winning in 1997 and 1998, and the Lightning winning in 2020 and 2021.

