Skittles Skunks Bud Light With Controversial Trans Packaging

Unbelievably, Skittles — the delicious candy that will break your jaw while telling you to taste the rainbow — has somehow outdone Bud Light.

No, I’m not talking about spiked candy, unfortunately.

The legendary candy has remarkably given the ok to the most ridiculous packaging of all time. Nope, it’s not hyperbole.

With the help of GLAAD — the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — the candy company rolled out a brand new package promo this week that will virtue-signal your head off.

Get ready for the Black Trans Lives Matter Skittles line coming to a 7/11 near you!

Skittles now running "Black Trans Lives Matters" on its packaging. pic.twitter.com/W5wnt5fShC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 12, 2023

Skittles makes Bud Light look tame with latest promo

Amazing. Just when you thought Bud Light would’ve been the peak, Skittles checks in and tells everyone to hold their beer.

It really is incredible.

And yes, I’ve verified it. You can’t be too careful nowadays, especially on social media. It’s the Wild Wild West out there, and you have to take everything with a grain of salt.

But, if you take a trip over to the official Skittles website — which I admittedly didn’t know existed until a bit ago — it’s all there.

This is apparently the fourth year Skittles has partnered with GLAAD, according to the official release.

The website — Skittles.com/pride — is filled with pronouns, podcasts, and promises to “rewrite the script for LGBTQ+ Acceptance.” True story.

Now, I don’t know where the whole “Black Trans Lives Matter” part came in, but that’s evidently a new touch for their 2023 line of candy.

Shockingly, it’s gone over swimmingly on social media:

We should transition Skittles to broke. https://t.co/rmngtA9ufG — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 11, 2023

Can skittles just like sell candy? Why do they have to inject this garbage? You’re a CANDY company ffs pic.twitter.com/oOCcIFEb7O — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 11, 2023

Not great!

Seems like the American people have just about had it with the woke nonsense injected into every day life. First it was Bud Light. Then it was Target. Now, apparently, it’s Skittles.

It really is amazing that these corporations don’t take simple notes. Bud Light has lost nearly a half-billion dollars in four months since the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. That’s not hyperbole, either.

Half. Billion.

Sales have tanked for months, Modelo is about to become the new No. 1 beer in America, and retailers are reportedly gonna wipe the beer from shelves across America this fall.

Meanwhile, Target — which came under fire for its kids’ pride section — has lost billions in market capitalization since May. That’s billions with a b, by the way.

But Skittles — Mars — apparently doesn’t care. They’ve decided to power through with this latest promo.

Gooooooooooood luck!