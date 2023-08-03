Videos by OutKick

What has been rumored for a few days is now official and Skip Holtz is headed to Chicago. The 54-year-old coaching veteran was officially announced as the Special Assistant to the Head Football Coach at Northwestern on Thursday morning.

Northwestern Announces Skip Holtz as Special Assistant to the Head Coach



📰 https://t.co/wDBse2gfU2 pic.twitter.com/WvacNJDGkd — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 3, 2023

Holtz, the son of the legendary Lou Holtz, has served as the head coach at UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech in the past. He’s currently the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

That will not change.

Skip Holtz the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions celebrates after his team won the 2023 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 01, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

Skip Holtz is pulling double duty.

The Wildcats, in wake of Pat Fitzgerald’s ousting amid multiple lawsuits and investigations of hazing within the program, promoted David Braun to interim head coach on July 14. He was hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and has only been with the program for about seven months.

Prior to being hired at Northwestern, Braun was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State and does not have any experience as a head coach. In fact, he was only promoted from position coach in 2019.

To help Braun through what will prove to be a challenging year, the program decided to get him some help. That help comes in the form of a 35-year veteran, and a champion.

Head coach Skip Holtz of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs looks on against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first half at FAU Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Holtz will “assist in a myriad of responsibilities including game preparation, day-to-day operations of the program and advising Coach Braun.” Basically, the Wildcats will have two head coaches but they aren’t phrasing it that way. Braun is the guy, Holtz is his right-hand man.

Prior to his current roles, Holtz won Conference USA twice at Louisiana Tech while winning 64 of 114 games, went 16-21 at USF, 38-27 at ECU and 34-23 at UConn.

He is currently dominating the USFL and will continue to do so.

Holtz was named head coach of the Stallions on January 20, 2022 and can’t stop winning. Birmingham went 17-3 in 2022 and 2023 en route to back-to-back USFL Championships.

College football is played in the fall. Northwestern, barring a miracle, will not play past December. Likely November.

The USFL season gets underway in April. Holtz is going to spent the fall with the Wildcats in Evanston. He will then return to Alabama and get ready to defend his back-to-back titles!