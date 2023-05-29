Skip Bayless Says Wife Won’t Speak To Him After His Game 6 Tantrum

Videos by OutKick

You’d think someone married to Skip Bayless would be used to his tantrums.

The “Undisputed” host said his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, refuses to speak to him because he snapped at her after the Boston Celtics’ buzzer beater win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“I still have not recovered from Saturday night,” Bayless told Shannon Sharpe. “My wife is still not speaking to me because I threw a fit.”

On Monday’s show, Bayless said he felt too many emotions and couldn’t sleep after Boston forced a Game 7.

“She walked in and said, ‘What do you want to eat?’ and I’m like, ‘What do I want to eat?'” Bayless reenacted the encounter while slamming his hands on the desk.

That game might’ve been the wackiest, nuttiest, craziest game I have ever tried to figure out. I couldn’t even sleep on Saturday night! The freaking Boston Celtics shot the worst from 3 they have ALL year long! More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/eVuvLVOioI — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 29, 2023

“That game, for me, might’ve been the wackiest, nuttiest, craziest game I have ever tried to figure out,” Bayless tweeted.

Bayless spent most of the first half berating Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler on Twitter.

But the big story was the way the game ended.

Miami had a 1-point lead with three seconds remaining in the game.

The Celtics inbounded the ball to Marcus Smart, and Smart quickly fired off a shot. The ball almost went in, but it popped out right next to the rim. Fortunately for Boston, Derrick White was right there to flip it up and in at the buzzer.

Turns out, White released the ball with 0.1 of a second remaining, and the basket counted.

Game green blouses.

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7!



HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER 🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Game 7 tips off Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

And Skip Bayless should probably plan on getting his own snacks.