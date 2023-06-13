Skip Bayless Claims Ja Morant Ignored Offer For Help From Lil Wayne

Videos by OutKick

Skip Bayless claims Ja Morant didn’t respond to an offer for help from rapper Lil Wayne.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is currently waiting to see what his punishment will be after flashing a gun on a live stream. He previously was suspended for multiple games after flashing a gun in a Colorado strip club.

Lil Wayne cautioned people back in May to be careful with how they approach the Ja Morant situation because nobody really knows what’s in his heart.

Well, it turns out he attempted to reach out to Ja Morant through Skip Bayless, but his efforts fell flat, according to the FS1 star.

“I reached out to Ja. ‘Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne?’ Wayne would fly to him. He would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat tonight. Wayne would private plane it and go right to Memphis if he thought he could save a career and a soul. I got nothing back from Ja. Didn’t expect anything back,” Bayless said on a recent episode of his podcast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

.@RealSkipBayless: “I hope Ja Morant doesn’t turn out to be one of those people you just can’t save.” pic.twitter.com/qs2dn8Lgzz — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) June 9, 2023

If there’s anyone who could help Morant understand what happens when you go down a bad path, it’s Lil Wayne.

He’s been in trouble with the law, had some issues in his personal life but has still managed to be very successful. You can turn anything around if you’re committed to it.

What will Ja Morant’s punishment be? (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne previous said the following about the young NBA star:

Don’t fall into that trap these people doing on TV saying, ‘Because he ain’t no thug! He ain’t in the streets! He ain’t about that! You don’t want that!’ You all know that boy? Because I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started paying attention to him his last year of college. He come from a town of 3,000 people. I’m like, what? What y’all expect? You all gave him $200 million. I just said a town of 3,000 people. You expect him to be responsible? Now we tripping then. Now we tripping. That’s magic. Because I can tell you I come from a real well-raised beautiful mother. My mama bust her ass to make sure everything around me was nice, and I still was a knucklehead. I shot myself, you know what I mean?

Right now, Ja Morant should be seeking as much help as he can get from anyone not in his inner circle. His inner circle has failed him thus far.

Lil Wayne has been famous and successful for a very long time and he’s had to overcome a lot. He could be a very positive influence on Morant.

Skip Bayless claims Ja Morant didn’t respond to offer for help from Lil Wayne. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Unfortunately, Lil Wayne’s offer never even earned a response. That’s not a great look for Morant if Bayless’ claim is accurate.