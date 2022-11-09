Skate Blade Slices Oilers’ Evander Kane In Scary Injury

A bizarre skate-related injury dropped some jaws during the Oilers and Lightning matchup on Tuesday night. Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane appeared to have his hand sliced after he collided with Tampa Bay’s Philippe Myers. When the Lightning’s Pat Maroon skated by Kane, he made contact with the Oilers’ exposed wrist, causing a waterfall of blood to hit the ice.

He looked down at his hand after Maroon hit it and was aghast by the sight of pouring blood. He exited the game and was transported to the hospital.

WATCH:

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

Oilers general manager Ken Holland confirmed that Kane is in stable condition, as relayed by Sportsnets’ Gene Principe.

“He has a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and has gone to the hospital. Kane will have surgery on his wrist. He will be OK.”

The Oilers’ Twitter account confirmed that Kane was undergoing surgery during his visit Tuesday night.

After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

