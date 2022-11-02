Wild Six-Woman Tag-Team Brawl Breaks Out At Australian Horse Race Party

The big highlight of this week’s Spring Racing Carnival ahead of the notoriously drunken Melbourne Cup was a wild six-woman tag-team, loser leaves town Royal Rumble beatdown.

By the end of the fisticuffs Down Under, women were sprawled out on the road with their thongs showing and their Instagram-worthy dresses looking walk-of-shame worthy.

What started it? Who knows. Maybe booze. Maybe some snide comment about one’s Instagram follower count. Maybe it’s a war between slam pieces and main pieces.

What’s clear is that this wasn’t your typical Australian chick fight. We’re talking flying knees. Ground and pound. Hammer fists.

Let’s go to the footage:

Observations:

Someone has been working on that flying knee move I can’t stop laughing at the woman in the rainbow hat who comes up trying to direct the fight traffic while doing nothing to stop the fight. “Get off of her” isn’t working, Down Under Lizzo. Look at that action up against the fence and the crash of the woman in the red coming off that fence. This is the type of move that can ruin your career in the NFL if you try that on a quarterback. I’ll give the turquoise dress chick for continuing to throw bombs as that chick in the white dress comes up to throw bombs on her head. I can’t stop watching this video. There’s so much action. I need these chicks imported to the United States to recreate this action Saturday after the Tennessee-Georgia game. Each team gets three ladies.

Thank you to all involved in the best six-woman tag-team brawl video of 2022.

By the way, Gold Trip won Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup, if you care.

