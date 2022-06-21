Sir Nick Faldo Retiring From CBS Golf

For 18 years, Sir Nick Faldo has been the lead analyst for golf coverage on CBS. His last tournament in the booth will be on August 7th at the Wyndham Championship, formerly known as the GGO. Ironically, Faldo’s first PGA Tour golf tournament was the GGO in 1979.

In the statement, Faldo says that at 65, it’s time to spend less time on airplanes and more time on other projects. He owns a global golf course design company, and leads a tour called the Faldo Series. That tour promotes and supports elite junior boys and girls junior and amateur golf.

AUGUSTA, : Nick Faldo of England receives the green jacket for winning the 1996 Masters from 1995 winner Ben Crenshaw 14 April at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Faldo shot a five-under-par 67 to finish the tournament at twelve-under-par. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Faldo’s golf career was stellar. He has been described as probably the greatest English golfer in history by Golf Monthly magazine. He won 6 Major Championships, 3 Masters wins and 3 Open Championship wins. He won 41 tournaments in his professional career, that included 30 European Tour wins. He was the number one golfer in the world golf rankings for a total of 97 weeks.

Sir Nick Faldo was knighted in 2009, as a Knight Bachelor. That is a basic rank granted to a man knighted by a monarch. It comes with the title Sir.