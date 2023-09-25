Simone Biles Denounces ‘Racism’ In Reaction To Viral Gymnastics Video

Videos by OutKick

Simone Biles reacted to a viral video featuring a young Black gymnast getting passed over during a medal ceremony.

In the video, a lineup of young girls are granted awards, minus the one Black participant in the group. The footage prompted viewers online to assume racist motives by the official and the organization that overlooked the event.

Simone Biles immediately denounced the video and called it evidence of modern racism with a response on X. The footage from a 2022 Irish gymnastics event in Dublin, Ireland, recirculated online on Friday.

This is heartbreaking, everyone got a medal apart from the Black girl and she kept smiling. pic.twitter.com/rnqWvoVMAF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 22, 2023

Gymnast Simone Biles walks off after competing in the floor exercise at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships. (Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Simone Biles looks on during the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA Gymnast Simone Biles Left Disgusted by ‘Racist’ Video

Biles’ fans tagged Biles on the video, demanding she reply to the assumed discrimination case.

“When this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video. There is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!!” Biles responded to the video.

The four-time Olympic champ shared that she reached out to the young girl’s family in the video, offering support.

🩷 when this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video 🩷



there is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 23, 2023

The GymSTART event previously apologized for the bad optics in the video, which has built itself into a clarion call to fight racism.

Gymnastics Ireland put out a statement on the matter; however, many calling the video racist were not content with the flat response to the alleged act of racism.

“We identified the official concerned and informed the individual in question of the complaint. The official in question accepted fully that what had happened had not been acceptable but stressed that it had not been intentional. The official concerned said that upon realizing the mistake, they immediately rectified it and ensured that the competitor concerned was presented with her medal before she left the Field of Play (FoP).”

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: (L-R) Kaliya Lincoln, Simone Biles, and Shi Jones celebrate after placing second, first, and third in the floor exercise competition. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)