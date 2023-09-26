Sidney Crosby Thinks Connor McDavid Could Drop Absurd Point Total This Season

Videos by OutKick

Edmonton Oilers star McDavid dropped more points last season than any player has in a single season in nearly 30 years. However, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby thinks that McDavid might be able to put up an even bigger number this season.

In the 2022-23 season, McDavid scored 153 points. That’s mind-boggling in today’s NHL, and his 64 goals and 89 assists made for the biggest haul since Mario Lemieux tallied 161 in 1995-96.

According to NHL.com, Crosby thinks McDavid could top 170 points something that hasn’t been done since Lemieux scored 199 in 1988-89 (that’s not a typo, by the way. 199).

“I mean, I didn’t think 150 was going to be in the cards for him but he found a way to get there,” Crosby said. “So, I don’t think anything is out of the question for him as far as numbers are concerned.

“He just finds a way to find another level time and time again, so I would never bet against him.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to have a legitimate argument that Connor McDavid isn’t the best player in the National Hockey League. Not only do the numbers speak for themself, but when you watch an Oilers game he jumps off the screen with just how fast he is.

Not hurting his point production is the fact that he plays alongside Leon Draisaitl. The two make up easily the most potent 1-2 punch in all of hockey. How many points did Draisaitl have last season? 128.

Yes. Two players — in the Modern NHL and on the same team — combined for 281 points.

Crosby Is Right: McDavid Could Definitely Hit 170

So, especially as the Oilers continue to fine-tune their roster, it stands to reason that Crosby is 100% right about McDavid’s possible number this season.

No. 97 played in all 82 games last season, which does make it a little tough to figure out where he’s supposed to cram in another 17 points. However, there’s almost no doubt that it’s doable.

Crosby also talked about the idea of playing alongside McDavid at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy. This could happen as the NHL is reportedly trying to get its players back to the Olympics.

“The chance to play with Connor, and, for that matter, some other guys, would be cool,” the Penguins captain said. “It’s a pretty amazing honor to play for Team Canada and to be with the best players in the world competing. Just seeing that level of hockey, it’s impressive and it’s fun and it’s hockey at its finest.

“Hopefully we get that opportunity.”

That’s a prospect that should horrify every other team in the tournament.

