Shohei Ohtani Rumors Continue To Focus On One Team

The 2023 MLB regular season is officially over, which means we’re just about a month away from Shohei Ohtani becoming a free agent.

And the rumor floodgates are already bursting wide open.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday that there’s one team that seems to be gaining the most momentum within the league. And it’s not necessarily who you’d expect: the Boston Red Sox.

“Shohei Ohtani and the Red Sox are starting to be linked more and more,” Heyman wrote. “One executive with an interested team said he believes they are a real threat.”

Some of Heyman’s reasoning makes sense; the Red Sox need to make a splash after several disappointing seasons, for example. But the other variable is that Ohtani has a deal with New Balance, which is headquartered in Boston.

Why does that matter? Who knows!

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 16: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 16, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani Free Agency May Be More Complicated Than Initially Expected

On first glance, it seemed like the Ohtani free agency would center around the Los Angeles Dodgers, the incumbent Angels, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

Each would offer him the opportunity to stay on the west coast, and in the case of the Dodgers, Giants and Mariners, recent postseason appearances. But Heyman has now repeatedly mentioned that the Red Sox are interested. The Chicago Cubs were also pointed out as a potential destination, although with a caveat that it’s unclear if they’ll be willing to spend the money.

That said, despite the rumors, the Red Sox organization hasn’t shown willingness to spend at Ohtani’s level in recent years either. Mookie Betts, a homegrown superstar, was dealt during the prime of his career because the Red Sox had no intention of paying him anywhere close to the $365 million he got.

Would they really go to $450-500 million to sign Ohtani? Especially since he’ll exclusively be a designated hitter for 2024?

Maybe the firing of Chief Baseball Operator Chaim Bloom signals that they’re ready to move in a more aggressive direction, especially financially. But until we see proof that the Fenway Group is suddenly ready to pay top dollar, it’s hard to believe the Red Sox are the true frontrunners.

With free agency starting the day after the World Series, there’s just about a month left until we find out with more certainty.