Shohei Ohtani Rumor Mill Heats Up With Two Rival Teams In Front

For the first time since joining Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani is officially a free agent.

And multiple organizations are already circling, despite uncertainty about what the 29-year-old superstar is looking for in a new team.



With the winter meetings just a few weeks away, a consensus is already forming that there are two clear favorites to sign Ohtani. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Giants are set to make a “full court press” for Ohtani, rolling out all the stops in an attempt to lure him to San Francisco. One agent told the Chronicle’s Jon Shea that the Giants may have a good shot at him, in part due to their location and Ohtani’s assumed preference to stay on the West Coast.

That same agent though, says the Dodgers may have the inside track because of his familiarity with the region, their recent track record of winning and consistent playoff appearances, and the team’s significant amount of payroll flexibility.

It’s shaping up to be a battle of NL West rivals.

TORONTO – Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is safe at second base on a single by Mike Moustakas in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 30. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Who Has The Upper Hand For Ohtani?

The biggest variable in the Ohtani discussion is that no one really knows what he’s looking for.

Notoriously private, Ohtani reportedly has enjoyed playing in Anaheim, with the relative anonymity and lifestyle that Orange County offers. He’s also apparently had the freedom to dictate much of his own schedule and routine, something other non-Angels teams may not be willing to offer.

The Angels are also acutely aware of the excess value he provides from merchandise, marketing and international sponsorships. For that reason alone, he might be worth more to them than to any other team.

Ohtani also turned down an opportunity to make more money when joining MLB by waiting a few years. Does that mean he might not be looking for the highest overall dollar figure in free agency? Or maybe, after years of being underpaid, he’s looking to secure the biggest financial reward.

The Giants may be willing to offer more than the famously free agent-shy Dodgers, but the Dodgers offer a better track record of success in recent years. Just a month ago, it seemed like the Red Sox might be in pole position thanks to the New Balance connection.

But with free agency now officially here, it seems like it might come down to the Giants and Dodgers. As it so often has in the National League. Both have the motivation, the money, and the West Coast location. So who wins? Betting markets seem to favor the Dodgers. And that’s as good an indication as any.