Shohei Ohtani Reveals Dog Name Is Decoy, And Other Things We Learned During His First Dodgers Press Conference

The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced their new superstar Shohei Ohtani at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. But that’s underselling just what an absolute scene it was.

Dozens of media members lined up for well over an hour before the scheduled 3pm PT start time.

Shohei Ohtani’s intro press conference doesn’t start for 80 minutes, but the media line to get in is extremely long.



There are some fans here in Ohtani jerseys as well. pic.twitter.com/5KdtKo5gah — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) December 14, 2023

Instead of the usual conference room setting in the bowels of Dodger Stadium, the overflowing media crowd size forced the team to move the stage outdoors. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman started by describing Ohtani as “arguably the most talented player who’s ever played this game,” almost certainly an understatement considering what Ohtani’s already accomplished.

Ohtani spoke briefly, acknowledging the Angels organization, his agents and the other teams involved before discussing why he chose the Dodgers. “They share the same passion with me,” Ohtani said. “A vision and history about winning.”

Your first look at Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5O0xSSH1OK — MLB (@MLB) December 14, 2023

Ohtani also revealed that he made the decision just the night before the announcement on Instagram. Essentially, he had yet to make his mind up while the craziness around the private plane flight to Toronto was ongoing.

That has to be heartbreaking for Blue Jays fans to hear, that he technically was still considering them at the time. And while Ohtani would never acknowledge it, perhaps the overreaction and false reports pushed him to Los Angeles.

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani speaks at an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohtani Says He Chose The Dodgers Because Of Team’s Disappointment Over Playoff Failures

When asked by the media why he chose the Dodgers over the other interested teams, Ohtani admitted that it was a “really tough decision.”

But what pushed him to Los Angeles was his meeting with team owner Mark Walter, Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman and the rest of the leadership group. According to Ohtani, and his interpreter, the ownership group told him that despite the past 10 years of playoff success, the Dodgers viewed having just one World Series ring as a “failure.”

Friedman in particular had already labeled 2023 an “organizational failure” after the Diamondbacks’ NLDS sweep. For Ohtani, having playoff appearances described as a “failure” must have been a welcome sigh of relief considering the Angels’ struggles in his six seasons in Anaheim.

Perhaps most importantly, Ohtani finally revealed the name of his dog…and it’s, appropriately, Decoy.

After winning the MVP award several months ago, Ohtani was shown celebrating on the couch with the dog, but refused to give his name. That led to speculation it contained some clue as to where he intended to sign in free agency. Turns out the private plane flight to Toronto served as an accidental decoy while Ohtani chose the Dodgers.

Ohtani also spoke about his arm surgery, declining to describe it as a Tommy John, and referring reporters to his doctor. Some have speculated that it was a newer procedure similar to what Aaron Rodgers had done on his ACL, which would explain why he’s been unable to explain exactly what it was.

Regardless, he won’t be pitching in 2024, though given the palpable excitement from the assembled Dodgers staff and personnel, they’re happy to wait.

Ohtani is officially a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a titanic shift in the baseball world. His contract structure, which he said he personally researched in order to help his new team stay competitive, means LA is still heavily involved in top free agents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He brings an MVP caliber skill set to a roster than won 100 games in 2023, and gets Walker Buehler back from injury. But Ohtani also brings Decoy, a very good boy with a talent for giving high fives.