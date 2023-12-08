What In The Shohei Ohtani Is Happening? Plane Trackers, Blue Jays?

Videos by OutKick

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes kicked into overdrive Friday morning and early afternoon. In just about the weirdest way possible.

Over the past week, reports have consistently named the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as favorites to sign the 29-year-old superstar, with the Angels, Giants and Cubs hanging around the periphery. Some suggested that Ohtani’s decision would be made by the end of the weekend, a welcome development after a relatively slow winter meetings.

Then early Friday morning, Jon Morosi posted that the timeline had been moved up, with a decision described as “imminent.”

Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

That set off a firestorm of speculation and intrigue, which, unsurprisingly given how the internet works, immediately centered around a chartered private plane. Yeah. A private plane. Just like the Kawhi Leonard days, right?

This one was scheduled to leave John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday morning destined for…Toronto.

Just a casual Friday out here on @flightaware pic.twitter.com/pSkzbYTf5c — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 8, 2023

John Wayne is, of course, the closest airport to Ohtani’s home in Newport Beach. And at one point, roughly 4,000 people were tracking the plane’s progress. Which, by the way, still has not landed.

The circumstantial plane evidence was enough to send the baseball internet into a frenzy. But that kicked into overdrive when a report suggested that Ohtani had made his choice: the Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani's choice is in.



This is not a drill.



🔗: https://t.co/7xWU2Rv6fp — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) December 8, 2023

That would seem to put an end to the Ohtani saga, right? Especially considering that Hoonstra is a member of the Baseball Writer’s Association, not an unsourced, untrustworthy fan account.

Well, not exactly.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 16. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

What Do We Actually Know About Shohei Ohtani Decision?

After the Hoonstra report, a number of national and local reporters rushed to contradict it. Alden Gonzalez from ESPN said that a source told him that Ohtani had yet to make a decision. His post was then retweeted by Jeff Passan.

Bob Nightengale also said he’d been told that Ohtani hadn’t yet picked a team. A reporter from the sports station in Toronto also said no one had been informed of Ohtani’s choice. And then Jim Bowden posted that the teams involved in the negotiations said nothing had changed.

According to sources from the teams still involved in the negotiations with Shohei Ohtani, he has NOT made a decision and the process is ongoing with no expected imminent conclusion. All other reports are not true. Carry on. — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) December 8, 2023

So…guess he’s not on the Blue Jays yet?

What a crazy day.

Is A Choice Actually Imminent?

In the wacky world of free agency baseball reporting, nothing is ever for certain until announced by the team or the player. Generally though, reporters like Passan or Ken Rosenthal are careful to avoid premature speculation or conclusions.

Morosi also has a good reputation, and has seemed to be well sourced on the Ohtani deliberations. His post and the insinuation that a decision could be coming today certainly set things in motion.

And he may very well turn out to be right. As may Hoonstra’s story naming the Blue Jays as the choice. But as of mid-Friday afternoon, we still don’t know where Ohtani’s headed. Maybe he doesn’t even know yet.

Toronto makes some sense, if, as some have speculated, he wants to be the face of baseball in Canada, Japan AND the US. But the Dodgers make sense if his top priority is consistent postseason appearances, opportunities to win a World Series and maximizing his marketing potential.

Then again, the Angels still make sense if he wants to maintain comfort and familiarity.



Morosi even confirmed that Ohtani is in fact traveling to Toronto, though there’s no agreement yet.

Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today.



A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.



At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

Maybe we will finally get some resolution Friday afternoon. Or maybe not.