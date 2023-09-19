Shohei Ohtani Officially Out As Pitcher For 2024 After Surgery

Videos by OutKick

After several weeks of speculation, Shohei Ohtani officially underwent elbow surgery Tuesday, effectively ending his 2024 season. At least as a pitcher.

The surgery was long-rumored after news broke that he had an elbow injury that would keep him off the mound through the rest of 2023.

Initially, it seemed like Ohtani might potentially delay having the surgery, as he continued hitting as the Angels fell out of playoff contention in late August. His agent, Nez Balelo, also told the media that his elbow may not require a full Tommy John procedure, despite the tear in his UCL.

Both his agent and his doctor declined to say if the surgery was a Tommy John procedure.

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow,” said Dr. Neal ElAttrache in a statement with Balelo.

Ohtani issued a statement announcing the surgery.

“I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well. Thank you very much for everyone’s prayers and kind words.

“It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end.

“I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever.

Go Halos!!”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

What Does Surgery Mean For Ohtani In Free Agency?

While not a complete surprise, the surgery does make it official that Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 season. Although ElAttrache did say that he should be able to hit without restrictions in 2024.

Ohtani was expected to enter the offseason as potentially the most valuable free agent in MLB history. Obviously that likely changes with Tuesday’s news, which also potentially limits the pool of teams he’ll consider.

Ohtani and his representatives have been adamant since the injury broke that he will return as a pitcher. But some teams may view that as not being worth the risk, especially considering this is his second major elbow surgery.

Given his desire to continue pitching, he may immediately eliminate teams that aren’t willing to let him rehab the elbow with the goal of pitching in 2025.

While the Angels have publicly stated that they intend to pursue him as a free agent, the fact that he cleared out his locker was viewed as a bit of a farewell to Anaheim.

The hitter-only version of Ohtani is still a superstar, however, so some teams that don’t shy away from injuries, like say, the Dodgers, may still be willing to give him the mega deal he’ll require.

With just a month and a half left until free agency starts, we won’t have long to wait to see how much this surgery affects his prognosis.