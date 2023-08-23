Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game In Second Inning With ‘Arm Fatigue’ After Hitting League-Leading 44th Homer

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday’s game early with what the team is calling arm fatigue.

The Angels were hosting the Cincinnati Reds in what was Ohtani’s first start in about two weeks. After a meeting on the mound he suddenly exited the game in just the second inning.

Shohei Ohtani has left the mound with the trainer and is out of the game pic.twitter.com/Oy5TfVyo6H — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 23, 2023

Just before Ohtani walked off the mound, the Angels broadcast team was discussing how his velocity was noticeably down.

Ohtani had skipped his previous start due to arm fatigue as well.

This is the latest in a series of ailments and minor injuries that Ohtani has dealt with in recent weeks. While arm fatigue has now popped up more than once, he has also dealt with his fingernail and blisters.

What could be concerning is that Ohtani didn’t take his at-bat in the third inning of Wednesday’s game. In previous instances, if Ohtani was unable to handle pitching duties he still took his at-bats if possible, per CBS Sports.

This is troubling moving forward, but it also brought an abrupt end to what was shaping up to be a great day for Ohtani.

Before calling it a day in the top of the 2nd, he had already struck out two batters and belted a Major League-leading 44th homer of the year.

Strike out two batters top of the first: ✅

Hit your MLB-leading 44th homer bottom of the first: ✅



Shohei Ohtani is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/471tCR23SY — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2023

There’s only about a month and a half left in the MLB season, which will likely spell the end of Shohei Ohtani’s time with the Angles. He’ll be a free agent at the end of this season.

