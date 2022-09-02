Shohei Ohtani Just Set Another MLB Record

The legend of Shohei Ohtani continues to grow. During Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, Ohtani set yet another MLB record.

In the bottom of the 6th inning of a tight 2-0 contest, Ohtani came up against superstar starter Gerrit Cole with an opportunity to tie the game or give the Angels the lead.

Ohtani delivered, launching a massive home run to dead center field:

But that home run was more than just a go-ahead bomb off one of the best pitchers in the league.

It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the year, making him the first player in baseball history to hit 30 home runs and win 10 games in the same season. Babe Ruth came the closest 103 years ago when he hit 29 home runs and won 9 games.

Nearly every day it feels like Ohtani does something spectacular or makes MLB history, receiving little to no attention for it because he plays on such a bad team.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates a three-run home run with Mike Trout #27 in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Many quality starting pitchers never win 10 games in a season, and many hitters will never come close to reaching 30 home runs. Especially with the significantly deadened ball and lower offensive environment in baseball this year.

Ohtani’s done both in the same season.

He’s been an All-star quality hitter and pitcher. At once.

It can’t be overstated how remarkable this is. Almost as remarkable as the fact that the Angels might be trading him in the offseason.