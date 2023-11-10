Shohei Ohtani, Confirmed Good Guy, Donates 60K Baseball Gloves To Every Elementary School In Japan

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani continues to set an example both on and off the baseball diamond.

The recent MLB free agent that has single-handedly helped revitalize baseball is now making sure that there are plenty of future baseball fans by donating baseball gloves to nearly every elementary school in Japan.

In total, over 60,000 gloves will be given to youth baseball players across the country.

In a message on his Instagram, the two-way phenom wrote that he was “hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball,” while adding that he hopes to eventually play someone who received the gloves in the big leagues some day.

The gloves are part of a partnership between Ohtani and New Balance and will be sent out in the coming weeks ahead of the upcoming spring season.

OHTANI WILL ONLY BAT NEXT YEAR

Ohtani’s donation is just another example of Ohtani being a class act. For as popular and famous as he is, it truly is shocking how Ohtani is never in the headlines for doing anything wrong. He’s never involved in drama or legal cases or being caught on TMZ doing something stupid. He just wants to play baseball and make his money.

Speaking of making money, the Ohtani chase has officially started as at least seven teams are beginning to try and court him to their ball clubs. What was once an expected $500-600 million contract, Ohtani’s value has slightly decreased since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. He will not be pitching in the 2024 season, only hitting.

The interested teams in Ohtani include the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Cubs, Mariners, and Rangers. Regardless who gets him, Ohtani is expected to blow past what the Yankees paid Aaron Judge’s record setting contract last offseason at nine-years, $360 million.

Whatever Ohtani’s new contract is, you can guarantee that he won’t feel any financial pain the next time he wants to donate 60,000 gloves to children.