Shocking Video Released Of Earl Thomas’ 2020 Incident Involving Gun, Knife and Ex-Wife Nina

The video of Earl Thomas’ arrest in 2020 after a heated altercation with his wife at the time is truly shocking.
TMZ Sports released the police footage of the arrest, which involved Thomas and his ex-wife Nina Thomas holding weapons and threatening each other after learning of the player’s extramarital affairs.
In the video, police arrived at an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, and found the two arguing in a parking lot.
Earl Thomas held a gun, while Nina Thomas held a knife during the dispute.
Luckily, no one was harmed as tensions rode high during the scene.
As previously reported by OutKick, the spouses share a history of physical and mental abuse.
Nina and her sister-in-law arrived at the residence after learning that Earl had been unfaithful and invited several people over for a steamy session.
Earl was at the residence with his brother and two other women.
Police booked Nina for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per TMZ. Charges were later dismissed against Nina.
Months after the altercation, Nina Thomas filed for divorce from Earl — the two share three children.
The 34-year-old Thomas has been out of the league since 2019 after playing one season with the Baltimore Ravens. Earl led a successful campaign with Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense from 2010 to 2018, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl in 2014.
