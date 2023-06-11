Shocking Video Released Of Earl Thomas’ 2020 Incident Involving Gun, Knife and Ex-Wife Nina

Videos by OutKick

The video of Earl Thomas’ arrest in 2020 after a heated altercation with his wife at the time is truly shocking.

TMZ Sports released the police footage of the arrest, which involved Thomas and his ex-wife Nina Thomas holding weapons and threatening each other after learning of the player’s extramarital affairs.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Shocking Video of Earl Thomas, Wife’s Arrest Released

In the video, police arrived at an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, and found the two arguing in a parking lot.

Earl Thomas held a gun, while Nina Thomas held a knife during the dispute.

Luckily, no one was harmed as tensions rode high during the scene.

WATCH:

The heated dispute between former #NFL star Earl Thomas and his ex-wife three years ago did, indeed, involve a gun and a knife and the situation was terrifying, new police video shows;



In the footage, obtained this week by @tmz_sports, you can see cops responded to a… pic.twitter.com/2la8PTWiO5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 11, 2023

As previously reported by OutKick, the spouses share a history of physical and mental abuse.

Nina and her sister-in-law arrived at the residence after learning that Earl had been unfaithful and invited several people over for a steamy session.

Earl was at the residence with his brother and two other women.

Police booked Nina for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per TMZ. Charges were later dismissed against Nina.

Months after the altercation, Nina Thomas filed for divorce from Earl — the two share three children.

The 34-year-old Thomas has been out of the league since 2019 after playing one season with the Baltimore Ravens. Earl led a successful campaign with Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense from 2010 to 2018, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 14: Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a defensive stand in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 17-7. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)