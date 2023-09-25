Shirtless Man Holding A Dog Leads LAPD On Wild Stolen Golf Cart Chase

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. has sent $43 billion to Ukraine to fight the Russians while here in the United States Sunday night, it took “nearly two dozen officers” to take down a shirtless guy holding a dog who stole a golf cart and led the Los Angeles Police Department on a wild chase.

Video footage from a KCAL news chopper shows the shirtless man cruising at a max speed that couldn’t have topped out over 25 miles an hour (Fox LA says the top speed was 18 mph), but he was able to evade police for approximately 35 minutes before being cornered in a parking lot.

First a Big Rig #pursuit and now a stolen golf cart pursuit ending tonight in #NorthHollywood. The shirtless man led #LAPD on a slow speed chase while holding a dog in his lap and avoided multiple spike strips. Man and dog both detained in a 7-Eleven parking lot. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/OqyXGk2w9m — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 25, 2023

According to KCAL, the stolen golf cart guy was able to avoid “multiple unsuccessful spike strip” attacks during the wild chase.

Thankfully, the drama ended with the man being taken down and the dog being rescued, but this case brings up questions that need to be answered. How much more money do taxpayers need to spend to stop 18 mph golf cart chases? Can we possibly cut that out of the federal spending going to Ukraine — Did you watch the “60 Minutes” segment where Americans were told they’re paying the paychecks of 57,000 Ukrainian first responders? — so that police departments can take out dangerous golf cart thief scumbags?

There has to be a robot police dog that can run 18 mph that can attack the tires of this guy’s golf cart.

America, we have to do better. There’s no way a golf cart chase should last this long while we’re blowing billions in Ukraine.

We need attack police robot dogs!

LAPD Police chase a golf cart with a shirtless man and a dog… just passing 30 minutes at speeds down to 11pm pic.twitter.com/jvXbynlU8X — Politisite (@Politisite) September 25, 2023

Happening in my neighborhood Encino right now. An armed driver in a golf cart is being chased. Spikes have been laid down 5 times. He keeps driving around them.



🤯 pic.twitter.com/BD5PpBK4fR — Aaron Kaufman (@Just_Tank) September 25, 2023