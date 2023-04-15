Shirtless Man Attempts To Flee From The Police By Swinging From Tree Branches Like ‘Tarzan’

Videos by OutKick

Add swinging from tree branches to the very long list of things people are willing to do in an attempt to flee from the police. We have a shirtless Florida man to thank for that.

Officers say Jonathan Kiser decided to drive off rather than stop when a traffic stop was attempted on him. The 33-year-old drove his Nissan Maxima into a random backyard and fled on foot after driving the vehicle over stop sticks.

Shirtless man attempts to flee like Tarzan (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kiser’s passenger, Kaitlyn McCartney, was arrested near the abandoned Maxima. She was charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating her probation.

As for Kiser, it took officers from the Port Orange Police Department two hours to find him. When they eventually did so, he was hiding in a tree.

Instead of complying with officers commands to make his way down the tree, he attempted to flee while still in the tree. His plan, if you can call it that, was to swing from branch to branch like “Tarzan.”

It turns out doing that is easier said than done. Kiser was able to climb out on a branch, but the swinging from one to the other proved to be too difficult.

As he was attempting to flee in the tree an officer commented on the radio, “He’s literally in a tree right now, trying to climb it like Tarzan.”

This Was Never Going To Work, But What Choice Did He Have?

Kiser ended up falling out of the tree. After crashing to the ground, and apparently not breaking his legs, he attempted to get up and run.

Kiser’s efforts were rewarded by a K-9 who bit his leg until officers were able to grab him. He was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and two counts of resisting police without violence.

Kiser might also go down as the first attempt to flee by swinging from branch to branch like Tarzan. If it was going to happen anywhere, it was going to happen in Florida.