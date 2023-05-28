Another Sanders To Colorado As Shilo Joins Dad, Deion, And Brother, Shedeur With Buffaloes

Videos by OutKick

The Sanders family reunion is taking place in Boulder, Colorado this year, it seems. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took the head coaching position at the University of Colorado following a successful stint at Jackson State. After bringing his son and star quarterback, Shedeur, to Boulder, one of his other sons, Shilo, is set to become a member of the Buffaloes football program, as well.

Shilo, a defensive back like his father, started his career at South Carolina. He left after two seasons to join his dad and brother at Jackson State.

Shedeur, Deion and Shilo Sanders at Jackson State. All three are now together again with the Colorado Buffaloes (Photo: Twitter.com/@ShiloSanders)

Now, after two seasons in Jackson, he heads to Boulder to once again join his family members.

All three of Deion Sanders’ sons, Deion Jr., Shilo and Shedeur are with dad at Colorado

Shilo is the older of the two brothers that Sander has with ex-wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders. Shedeur is the younger of the two. Sanders also has a son, Deion Sanders, Jr., with his first wife. He has a daughter with each of his two ex-wives, as well.

Deion Sanders, Jr. played football at SMU for three seasons (2013-15). He now also helps his father at Colorado, but not on the field. He creates social media content for the Buffaloes football team, which has helped increase exposure for his father’s program.

So, all three of Sanders’ sons are now integral members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, each in a different capacity.

It’s a great spot for Sanders, who gets to help his sons follow in his footsteps. It’s going to be tough to live up to dad, who was a football star in both college and the NFL.

But now he gets to continue to pursue his career in coaching with all three sons by his side.